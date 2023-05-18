FBI agents Ashley Roberts and Kathleen Brown showed up at the childhood home of pro-life activist Elise Ketch on April 18 around 2:45 pm.

NEW: FBI agents Ashley Roberts and Kathleen Brown showed up at the childhood home of pro-life activist Elise Ketch. The agents asked to speak with Ketch, who is a member of @PAAUNOW.



Here's the Ring security camera footage, first obtained by @Dailysignal: pic.twitter.com/QoY2HL9ytA — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 17, 2023

According to the Ring cameral footage obtained by the Daily Signal, the agents asked to speak with Elise Ketch.

Ketch is a member of PAAU, a progressive anti-abortion group.

“We are both with the FBI,” Ashley Roberts told Ketch’s mother. “We just need to speak with her regarding some information that was sent to us.”

“We would tell you all the information because, like I said, she’s not in any trouble, but just out of respect for her, we’d like to speak with her first,” Roberts said.

It is unclear what the FBI agents wanted from Elise Ketch.

READ MORE