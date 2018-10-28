NEW YORK POST:

A gunman burst into a baby-naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire Saturday morning, killing 11 people during a massacre believed to be one of the worst attacks on Jews in U.S. history.

Some three-dozen worshippers had been attending services inside the conservative Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill when the shooter, identified by authorities as Robert D. Bowers, barged in just before 10 a.m.

“All Jews must die!” Bowers screamed during the 20-minute siege, police sources told CBS Pittsburgh/KDKA.

At least six other people were wounded, including four police officers. Bowers, 46, exchanged gunfire with cops and was struck several times before he surrendered.

“It’s a very horrific crime scene. One of the worst that I’ve seen, and I’ve been on some plane crashes,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told reporters, holding back tears.

The investigation will be led by the FBI in Philadelphia, and Bowers, who was in fair condition at a hospital, will likely face federal hate crime charges.

When gunfire erupted, a bris, a circumcision ceremony had been in progress. Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the shooting happened during the portion of the rite when the child is given a Hebrew name.

The “shooter claimed innocent lives — and injured first responders — at a baby-naming,” Shapiro said.