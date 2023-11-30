FBI agent carjacked near Capitol Hill

An off-duty FBI agent was carjacked on Wednesday afternoon near Capitol Hill, authorities said, adding to the sharp increase of similar incidents in D.C. this year.

At about 3:45 p.m., two armed people took the vehicle which belonged to the agency, said Washington, D.C., police and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The agent was not harmed in the incident.

The vehicle was recovered by police just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, near the Lincoln Park area of D.C.

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force are still investigating the incident.

Details about the two suspects that police identified have not yet been released, police told NBC Washington. No arrests have been made yet.

The number of carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., this year has more than doubled compared to last year. According to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department, over 900 incidents have occurred this year so far, 77 percent of which involved guns.

READ MORE