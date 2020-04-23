BREITBART.COM

More than 1,000 Spanish healthcare workers have gone into isolation after wearing faulty medical masks bought from China. Spain had ordered 400,000 masks from the communist nation to protect frontline medical staff. However, due to their poor quality, the medics are in quarantine and will undergo testing for the Chinese-born virus. The masks were acquired from the Chinese-based firm Garry Galaxy, and are believed to have been in use for ten days before it was discovered on Friday that they were defective. Most of the masks have been recalled, yet as some are still believed to be in circulation, according to El País. “There are people who worked the whole day using a mask that offers ten minutes of protection,” said the General Council of Nursing Associations. Spanish healthcare workers have been particularly hard hit by coronavirus. Medical staff represent some 15 per cent of all infections in the country, with the Health Ministry citing the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) as the main cause for the high infection rate.

