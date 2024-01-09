Fauda star Idan Amedi among wounded IDF soldiers in Gaza

Idan Amedi, one of the stars of Fauda and a popular singer, is among the wounded on Monday in Gaza, his family announced in the evening. Unofficial reports on social media that have been circulating for hours said he was seriously injured while fighting in an IDF counterterrorism operation.

Amedi was wounded from shrapnel and was flown from Gaza to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where he was sedated and is undergoing treatment for his injuries, which are serious but not life-threatening, according to a report on Keshet 12 News.

About an hour before Amadi was injured, N12 reporter Nitzan Shapira spoke to him in Gaza. “I’m fine, a little tired,” he said. “It’s strange to see you here in the midst of this thing, suddenly, you feel so clean to me, I don’t know how to behave with it,” he said.

Asked about what he was doing, he said, “What was built here is crazy, crazy,” referring to the tunnels. He said that he and his fellow soldiers had been busy destroying the tunnels and had discovered many weapons in the sophisticated underground network. Asked if he had a message for viewers at home, he said, “Am Yisrael Chai! . . We are working hard here for everyone’s safety, and we love you.” Downplaying his celebrity, he said, “There are so many forces here, it’s sort of weird that you grabbed me in particular.”

