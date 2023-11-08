‘Fauda’ creator Issacharoff: ‘We cannot even imagine’ the extent of Gaza’s tunnels

Avi Issacharoff, the Arabic-speaking Israeli journalist who melded his work and military service in the undercover Duvdevan unit to co-create the award-winning TV show “Fauda,” says that the tunnel infrastructure in Gaza is “something that we cannot even imagine.”

“It’s very dense, it’s a huge system of tunnels that allow Hamas to transport terrorists and hostages — but also motorbikes and artillery and rockets and everything you can imagine,” said Issacharoff, speaking with members of the press Sunday about the challenges of a military operation in Gaza’s dense urban terrain.

This underground system covers almost the entire Strip, said Issacharoff, who visited Gaza many times as a journalist until 2007, when the Hamas terror group took control of the territory and ousted the Palestinian Authority in a violent coup.

