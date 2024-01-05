Fauci’s returning to Congress — will he continue his COVID coverup?

“It’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bulls – – t, and they get vaccinated.”

So declared COVID superstar Anthony Fauci in 2021, championing government coercion for vaccines of which he falsely promised, “It’s as simple as black and white. You’re vaccinated, you’re safe.”

But will Fauci be forced to abandon his own “ideological bulls – – t” when he testifies next week on Capitol Hill?

When he uttered that recently unearthed line, Fauci was President Biden’s chief medical adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head.

Almost a year after the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic first sought his testimony, Fauci will sit early next week for two days of depositions to explain his role in funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology, his efforts to debunk the “lab leak” theory, COVID mandates and federal censorship.

He will later speak at a public hearing.

The subcommittee announced Fauci’s “honesty is non-negotiable.”

But will his memory stage another boycott?

