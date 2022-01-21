NEW YORK POST:

A peek inside Dr. Anthony Fauci’s home office reveals he’s surrounded by images of himself — including his own bobblehead and a life-size portrait on the wall.

The glimpse into the nation’s top infectious disease expert’s workspace started making the rounds on social media Wednesday after an eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed the images of Fauci.

The footage of President Biden’s chief medical adviser first appeared in the “Fauci” documentary released in September last year.

In the documentary, Fauci, 81, can be seen sitting at his computer typing what appears to be an email as a canvas print of his likeness looms over him.

A framed photo of what appears to be Fauci’s face can also be seen perched on a bookshelf behind him.

And a Dr. Fauci bobblehead is spotted on a different shelf next to a photo of his daughter.

