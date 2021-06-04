The New York Post:

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. This week, a Freedom of Information Act request led to a trove of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci being released to public view. And that view, stretching back to early 2020, is a doozy.

The correspondence make it clear that Dr. Fauci’s private beliefs have been radically at odds with his public guidance to US leaders and the American people. Worse, the emails reveal a bureaucrat more interested in protecting Communist China’s public image than finding the truth about the coronavirus.

In a Feb. 5, 2020, email, Fauci wrote, “The typical mask you buy in a drugstore is not really effective in keeping out the virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.” Two months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would encourage masks, with Fauci’s blessing, of course.

Did the virus get bigger? Did the masks magically turn more effective? Fauci won’t say. As millions of Americans spent months muzzled, there was no nuance from the Great Virus Whisperer — you had to swallow your questions and put on your damned mask.

On the lab leak-theory, Fauci and the head of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, had an email exchange with the subject line, “Conspiracy Gains Momentum.” Fauci now insists that he has always maintained an open mind to the possibility that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab. But if so, he chose not to disclose this until this week. Indeed, Fauci was even thanked by Peter Daszak, who is affiliated with the Wuhan lab, for “publicly standing up” for the (increasingly discredited) natural-origin conspiracy theory.

One man who wasn’t taken in by Fauci’s supposed omniscience is Sen. Rand Paul. The same media that relentlessly adulated Fauci dragged the Kentucky lawmaker for daring to question the virus guru.

Well, guess what? On their key disagreement — namely, whether infection provides natural immunity — Fauci’s own emails vindicate Paul. On March 5, 2020, Fauci wrote, “No evidence in this regard, but you would assume that their [sic] would be substantial immunity post-infection.”

For more than a year, the cult of Fauci has been the religion of most of the media, America’s lockdown-craving laptop class — and the current president. Remember how in December, President-elect Joe Biden said he would only take the vaccine when Fauci said it was safe? Not any federal agency, not the scientific community, but one man. In Fauci alone he trusted. Even without the benefit of the bombshell e-mail revelation, that was a downright bizarre posture; now it looks downright insane.

As for the American media, they put Pravda’s Stalin coverage to shame with their fawning over Fauci. We had Fauci lounging in sunglasses by the pool in style magazines and tales of his basketball prowess; he wasn’t a doctor so much as a celebrity saint.

MORE OF THIS GREAT ARTICLE at The New York Post