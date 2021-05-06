Just the News:

Fauci’s agency spent over $400k on experiments grafting aborted fetal scalps onto mice and rats

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the federal health agency run for decades by celebrated White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, has spent over $400,000 funding a series of experiments that grafted the scalps of aborted fetuses onto living mice, studies that were meant to investigate the human skin’s propensity for developing infections.

The research, published last fall in the journal Nature, was performed by a dozen scientists out of the University of Pittsburgh. The experiments involved developing rat and mouse “models” using, in part, “full-thickness fetal skin” in order to “provide a platform for studying human skin infections.”

The report notes that the “human skin tissues” used in the skin grafting experiments were obtained “from the scalp and dorsum” of “donors,” namely aborted fetuses.

“Full-thickness human fetal skin was processed via removal of excess fat tissues attached to the subcutaneous layer of the skin, then engrafted over the rib cage, where the mouse skin was previously excised,” the study states.

Some of the grafted fetal skin, the study notes, matured into “adult-like human skin.” Some of the grafts even developed “human skin appendages,” including “human hair evident at 12 weeks post-transplantation.”

Graphic photographs from the study show patches of human skin grafted to rodent bodies and clearly sprouting human hair.

Researchers involved with the study did not respond to queries for comment on the research. The NIAID and Anthony Fauci also did not respond to queries seeking more information about the project’s funding, including how often the NIAID funds projects using aborted fetal remains.

Federal records show that the NIAID supplied the project with about $430,000 in funding over 2018 and 2019.

More at Just the News