Coronavirus updates: Fauci warns reopening US too soon could ‘backfire’

ABC NEWS

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 166,000 people worldwide. Over 2.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks. Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 760,000 diagnosed cases and at least 40,702 deaths.

READ MORE AT ABC NEWS