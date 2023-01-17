Last night, our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com received Dr. Anthony Fauci’s FY2021 financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health.

The documents contain a wealth of previously unknown information. For example, the Fauci household’s net worth now exceeds $12.6 million – up $5 million from 2019 through 2021.

In January 2022, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall forced open Dr. Anthony Fauci’s unredacted FY2019 and 2020 financial disclosures. The release followed a heated Senate exchange between Fauci and Marshall that concluded with Fauci calling the senator a “moron.”

It was Fauci’s ‘code red moment’ when America’s ‘top doctor’ melted down on national television in the Senate hearing. (When Marshall cited “Forbes,” that was our research on Fauci’s financials published in my then-column at Forbes.)

It’s been a dogfight to open the books on the Fauci finances. For example, our organization has filed four federal lawsuits versus NIH to open the books.

