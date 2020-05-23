NY POST

Imposing coronavirus lockdowns for too long could cause “irreparable damage,” said the White House’s top doctor Anthony Fauci Friday. Fauci believes many parts of the country are ready for “cautious” and “prudent” reopenings, though he warned that guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing must still be adhered to, he said during an appearance on CNBC Friday. “We can’t stay locked down for such a considerable period of time that you might do irreparable damage and have unintended consequences, including consequences for health,” he said.

