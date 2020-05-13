WASHINGTON EXAMINER

As people around the world await a reliable treatment for the coronavirus, a top U.S. health official warned that some coronavirus vaccinations might harm more than help patients desperate for therapy. In his first appearance before a Senate panel, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told members of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that rushing a coronavirus vaccination could lead to “negative consequences,” including the disease being enhanced in a person instead of defeated. “We will be investigating considerable resources in developing doses even before we know any given candidate or candidate’s work,” he said. “I must warn that there is also the possibility of negative consequences where certain vaccines can actually enhance the negative effect of the infection.” “There are some important issues, however, in COVID-19 vaccine development,” he added. “We have many candidates and hope to have multiple winners. In other words, it’s multiple shots on goal. This will be important because this will be good for global availability if we have more than one successful candidate.” Some have been critical of the push to find a vaccination that will prevent the coronavirus. Conservative talk show host Michael Savage, who holds a Ph.D. in nutritional ethnomedicine from the University of California, Berkeley, argued a vaccination would be “ineffective and dangerous.”

