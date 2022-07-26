National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday challenged Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to investigate him over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the GOP threatening to look into Fauci and the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic should they retake the majority, the White House chief medical adviser said to “go ahead.” Fauci advised that his records were an “open book.”

“Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, and some Republicans are talking about what they might do if they retake the House or the Senate in the fall,” host John Berman outlined. “Senator Rand Paul says of the Republicans if they retake the House, ‘One way or another, if we’re in the majority, we will subpoena his — your records — and he will testify in the Senate under oath.’”

He asked Fauci, “Your reaction to Rand Paul and others saying they’re going to investigate you if they take office?”

“Well, there’s no reason to do that, but if they want to, go ahead,” Fauci replied. “My records are an open book. They are talking about things that are really bizarre, John, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government.”

READ MORE