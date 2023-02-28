A defiant Dr. Anthony Fauci pooh-poohed the US Energy Department’s conclusion that COVID-19 likely leaked from a Chinese lab – urging people to keep “an open mind” and saying “we may never know” the origin of the disease.

Fauci, 82, the former White House chief medical adviser, noted that intelligence agencies aren’t aligned on the lab leak theory and have not arrived at a definitive answer to what caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must all keep an open mind to all possibilities” about the origins of the coronavirus, Fauci told The Boston Globe on Monday, adding, “we may never know” the source of the outbreak.

The retired director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases continued: “I don’t see any data for a lab leak. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t have happened.”

