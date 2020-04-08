NY POST

Anthony Fauci compares race disparities of coronavirus to AIDS epidemic

White House coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak’s disproportionate death toll among black Americans reminds him of HIV/AIDS largely impacting gay people. “I couldn’t help sitting there reflecting about sometimes when you’re in the middle of a crisis, like we are now with the coronavirus, it really does… ultimately shine a very bright light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society,” Fauci said Tuesday at a White House press conference. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said “as some of you know the greater proportion of my professional career has been defined by HIV/AIDS.” He continued: “And if you go back then during that period of time when there was extraordinary stigma particularly against the gay community.

