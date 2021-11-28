BREITBART:

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the United States should “be prepared to do anything and everything,” including lockdowns, to fight the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “Should we expect to be seeing more lockdowns again, new lockdowns, more mandates?”

Fauci said, “I don’t know, George, it’s really too early to say. We just really need to, as I said so often, prepare for the worst. It may not be we’ll have to go the route people are saying. We don’t know a lot about this virus. So we want to prepare as best we can, but it may turn out this preparation, although important, may not necessarily push us to the next level.”

