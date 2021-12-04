BREITBART:

During a Friday interview on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the change of his popularity over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci pushed back against the “noise,” saying he was “not running a popularity contest. The infectious disease doctor pointed out he was a scientist and his focus was public health.

“You know, you talk about people put data out like he’s this now popularity. I’m not running a popularity contest for myself. I’m a physician. I’m a scientist. And I’m a public health person,” Fauci advised. “The only thing I care about, Neil, is helping to preserve and protect the health of the American public, and indirectly in that regard since we’re a leader in the world, protecting the health and the safety of the entire world because that’s what we do. That’s what I’ve done for the 50 years I’ve been a physician and for the almost 40 years that I’ve been the director of the institute. So, whether people on one side or the other like me or don’t like me, that’s not relevant to me.”

