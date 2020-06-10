Fox News:

“Oh my goodness,” Fauci added. “Where is it going to end? We’re still at the beginning of really understanding.”

He expects “more than one winner in the vaccine field because we will need vaccines for the entire world — billions and billions of doses,” he said.

President Trump’s infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus his “worst nightmare” and warned that the fight against its spread is far from over.

The bleak outlook from Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comes as the US continues to slowly reopen from lockdown while grappling with massive protests in cities over the police killing of George Floyd.

“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” Fauci said during a virtual appearance at a conference held by Biotechnology Innovation Organization. “And it isn’t over yet.”

