Your business may have been shut down, destroying your livelihood, and your kids haven’t been in school, but America’s most expensive bureaucrat is getting another payday at your expense.

After being wrong about a number of crucial public health measures, lying to the American people about masks, downplaying the lab leak theory, covering for the Chinese Communist Party, propping up the corrupt World Health Organization, funding Frankenstein style gain-of-function research in China and repeatedly flip flopping on policy positions, Dr. Anthony Fauci has landed a seven figure book deal. The description of the book is just as nauseating as the payout figure.

“In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by,” the description says. “Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

Not to mention Fauci may have helped fuel Wuhan coronavirus as it was being manipulated in a Chinese lab. After all, in 2012 he said that while gain of function research is extremely risky, it’s worth pursuing even if it ultimately causes a pandemic.

