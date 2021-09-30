Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated this week the definition of fully vaccinated could shift to include only people who received a booster shot.

Speaking with the Atlantic, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser suggested a vaccination regimen will not be complete until people receive a third dose of the shot.

I’ve made it clear that my opinion has always been that I believe that a third-shot booster for a two-dose mRNA [vaccine] should ultimately and will ultimately be the proper, complete regimen. The vaccine is very successful. The durability of it is something that’s a subject of considerable discussion and sometimes debate.

Though Fauci has previously indicated boosters could be a possibility for Americans, the Atlantic noted his suggestion that a third dose would constitute a “complete regimen” for the vaccine was a “stronger tack” when compared to his past statements regarding booster shots.

