Fauci Indicates People Might Not Be Considered Fully Vaccinated Until Booster Shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated this week the definition of fully vaccinated could shift to include only people who received a booster shot.

Speaking with the Atlantic, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser suggested a vaccination regimen will not be complete until people receive a third dose of the shot.

I’ve made it clear that my opinion has always been that I believe that a third-shot booster for a two-dose mRNA [vaccine] should ultimately and will ultimately be the proper, complete regimen. The vaccine is very successful. The durability of it is something that’s a subject of considerable discussion and sometimes debate.

Though Fauci has previously indicated boosters could be a possibility for Americans, the Atlantic noted his suggestion that a third dose would constitute a “complete regimen” for the vaccine was a “stronger tack” when compared to his past statements regarding booster shots.

Read more at Breitbart

Join now!

You may like these posts