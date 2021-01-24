The New York Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared very gitty during his debut appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday night and suggested the Trump administration previously “blocked” him from coming on the MSNBC program.

“I’ve been wanting to come on your show for months and months,” Fauci confessed to the liberal star. “You’ve been asking me to come on your show for months and months and it’s just gotten blocked! I mean, let’s call it what it is! It just got blocked because they didn’t like the way you handle things and they didn’t want me on.”

“I mean, it was so clear when [they] sent it down, ‘Why would you want to go on Rachel Maddow’s show?’ Well, because I like her and she’s really good. ‘It doesn’t make any difference. Don’t do it,’” Fauci continued to a chuckling Maddow.

Fauci went on to tell Maddow he doesn’t think she is “going to see” efforts by the Biden administration to hold him back from speaking to the press and that she’ll see “a lot of transparency” from the new leadership in Washington.

“You might not see everybody as often as you want, but you’re not going to see deliberate holding back of good people when the press asks for them,” Fauci explained.

