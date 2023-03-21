Dr. Anthony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser got roundly rejected when they went door to door pitching the COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic, newly unearthed video shows.

A clip from the upcoming episode of PBS’ “American Masters” series shows Fauci, 82, and the Democratic mayor making the rounds in the Anacostia neighborhood in June 2021, Fox News reported.

At the time, he was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“They’re sort of the disenfranchised group that we’ve got to reach out to,” Fauci says to the camera, referring to the residents of the historically black neighborhood where vaccination rates were low.

One man greeted the duo with a heavy dose of skepticism.

