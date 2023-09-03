Fauci admits to lack of COVID mask evidence — but wants us to wear them anyway

Dr. Anthony Fauci flip-flopped once again on masking as a means to tamp down COVID-19 as he admitted that a wide-ranging study found that face masks made no difference in the course of the pandemic.“I am concerned that people will not abide by recommendations,” Fauci told CNN’s Michael Smerconish Saturday in a segment flagging a rise in COVID cases nationwide.

Federal agencies and state and local governments decreed onerous mask mandates for airplanes, schools, public transit, restaurants, workplaces and more starting in 2020 — thanks largely to Fauci, the public face of the nation’s official COVID response.As the White House’s chief medical adviser, Fauci gave conflicting advice on the efficacy of masking, first saying it was unnecessary for the general public, then that “universal wearing of masks is the most practical way to go.”Dr. Anthony Fauci

