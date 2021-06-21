Breitbart:

A black-led, Minnesota-based family, faith, and free enterprise movement has taken out an ad on Father’s Day to recruit “a few good men” to help “ignite a resurrection of the two-parent black family.”

“We hope you’re having a Happy Father’s Day,” reads the ad that pictures TakeCharge board President Kendall Qualls and members of the organization who regularly advocate for quality education, rejecting the current woke culture, including Critical Race Theory.

“In our lifetime, the black family has declined from approximately 80 percent two-parent to 80 percent fatherless homes without one national initiative to reverse the trend – until now!” the ad continues.

We hope you're having a happy Father's Day like these guys. They're on a mission to improve the lives of kids for generations! pic.twitter.com/dCkthcIgyD — TakeCharge (@TakeChargeMN) June 20, 2021

