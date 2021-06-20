Rasmussen Reports:

With Father’s Day approaching, Americans overwhelmingly still believe it’s important for children to grow up in two-parent homes, and think fatherhood is the most important role for men.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 63% of American Adults believe being a father the most important role for a man to fill in today’s world. Nineteen percent (19%) disagree and 17% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 63% of American Adults believe being a father the most important role for a man to fill in today’s world. Nineteen percent (19%) disagree and 17% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Eighty-six percent (86%) believe it is important for children to grow up in a home with both of their parents, including 61% who say it’s Very Important. Fewer than 10% think two-parent homes are not important for children.

Americans value fatherhood more than they value Father’s Day. Twenty-one percent (21%) consider Father’s Day one of our nation’s most important holidays, up from 16% in 2018, while 20% consider it one of the least important. A majority (52%) see it as somewhere in between.

Thirty-one percent (31%) consider Mother’s Day one of our most important holidays, but Christmas continues to be the most important holiday in the eyes of Americans.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. American Adults was conducted on June 14-15, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

Fatherhood is valued by majorities of Americans across party lines. Seventy-two percent (72%) of Republicans say being a father the most important role for a man to fill in today’s world, as do 60% of Democrats and 59% of those not affiliated with either major party.

Likewise, there is a strong consensus in favor of two-parent homes. Seventy percent (70%) of Republicans believe it is Very Important for children to grow up in a home with both of their parents, as do 58% of Democrats and the unaffiliated.

Republicans (31%) are more likely than Democrats (18%) or unaffiliateds (17%) to say Father’s Day is one of our most important holidays.

Older Americans are more likely than those under 40 to think being a father is the most important role for a man to fill in today’s world.

Men (67%) are more likely than women (56%) to say it is Very Important for children to grow up in a home with both of their parents.

Retirees are most likely to believe Father’s Day is one of our most important holidays.

Married adults are more likely than the unmarried to say that being a father is the most important role for a man to fill in today’s world.

More at Rasmussen Reports