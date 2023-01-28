Two people were injured in a suspected terror attack at the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem in the second attack in Jerusalem in the past 24 hours.

The shooter opened fire on Ma’alot Street, near the entrance to the site. The shooter was shot quickly by two nearby civilians carrying licensed weapons and is now being held and treated in a police ambulance, Israel Police said. A police spokesperson told Army Radio that the incident was a terror attack.

The terrorist is reportedly a 13-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. The weapon he carried was seized by police shortly after he was neutralized, Maariv reported.

The teenager reportedly traveled to the area by bus, according to N12. Security footage showed the terrorist lurking behind cars before shooting at the two victims.

An IDF soldier was also lightly injured in the incident. He later sought medial treatment and his family was notified.

Police and Shin Bet forces arrived at the scene within a few minutes due to the heightened alertness of the police. Police are currently investigating the shooter’s identity, and searches are underway in the area in an attempt to find out if he had any assistance, according to Maariv.

READ MORE