NEW YORK POST:

The father of the 6-year-old boy killed at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival said he thought he was “dreaming” when his wife called to say that both she and their son had been shot.

Alberto Romero was home in San Jose when wife Barbara Aquirre called to say she was seriously injured — and emergency workers were desperately trying to save their son Stephen.

“She said that they shot my son and they took him from her, the officers,” Alberto Romero told The Mercury News of the call about his “joyful” son, the youngest of three killed by a crazed gunman Sunday.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening — that what she was saying was a lie, that maybe I was dreaming,” the 33-year-old electrician said of the call from his wife, who was shot in the stomach and hand and is now in a medically induced coma. Her mother was also struck in the leg.

Romero raced to St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy where his son — who had just graduated from kindergarten and only turned 6 last month — was being treated.