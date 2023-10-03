Father of three, on way to high school reunion, is killed by career criminal, cops say

A prominent Tennessee businessman was shot and killed by a man with 66 prior arrests while on his way to attend his high school class’s 20th-anniversary reunion, authorities said.

Christopher Wright, 38, was in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday night to meet up with fellow Baylor School alumni when he got into an argument with Darryl Roberts, a career criminal known as “Too Tall,” Chattanoogan.com reports.

Surveillance of the incident shows Wright, a father of three, including an 8-week-old baby, talking to Roberts, 57, and another man before walking away.

Wright then turns around to say something to the two men, with Roberts reacting by walking up to him and firing his gun at Wright’s head, police said.

Wright was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

READ MORE