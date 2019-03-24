NY POST

Andy Parker has never watched the footage showing his beautiful TV reporter daughter being shot dead on a live broadcast, and he’s determined to prevent online ghouls from continuing to download it. But nearly four years after the shocking on-air murder, Parker remains locked in battle with the world’s most popular search engine to take down the clip that shows 24-year-old Alison Parker being gunned down in the middle of an interview by a disgruntled former colleague wearing a Go-Pro camera. Hours after the killer shot Parker and two others, he uploaded the video to social media before taking his own life. “The thing that pisses me off more than anything is that Google profits from my daughter’s murder,” Parker, 65, told The Post. “Whenever you click on one of these videos, you leave a digital fingerprint and Google sells the data.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST