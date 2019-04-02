NEW YORK POST:

The father of slain Queens jogger Karina Vetrano took a somber moment of reflection on Tuesday, saying he feels like a “weight has been lifted” a day after her killer’s conviction.

As the sunshine beat down and birds chirped around him, Phil Vetrano stood at the very site in Howard Beach’s Spring Creek Park where his 30-year-old daughter’s body was discovered in 2016.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted. I woke up with a different feeling. There’s no more of that, ‘OK, now we got to put him away,’” Vetrano told reporters after taking about 10 minutes to pray and speak to Karina at the makeshift memorial. “Now it’s done.”

It took jurors in Queens just five hours on Monday to find Chanel Lewis guilty on all four counts — first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse — in Karina’s death.