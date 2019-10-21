FOX NEWS:

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel should not be considered for reinstatement and lacks the competence and “integrity” to continue serving in law enforcement, said Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Pollack appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to discuss the news of Israel’s possible reinstatement–which is being considered by the state senate–and vehemently spoke out about the former sheriff’s inability to keep the Broward community safe.

“He is a,,,shameless person with no integrity,” Pollack said of Israel. “And he has no right to lead in Broward County because the whole community wouldn’t be safe.”

“Even after the shooting, he put a deputy at the school where he fell asleep in the parking lot and his brother, the killer’s brother, was actually able to trespass onto [the] campus,” he continued. “And that’s when Gov. [Rick] Scott had to call in the state police… Nothing but a failure with no integrity at all.”