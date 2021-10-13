Scott Smith, the father of a Virginia high school student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ‘”gender-fluid” boy wearing a skirt in the girl’s restroom at Stone Bridge High School, says school and law enforcement officials asked him to stay quiet in order to get justice for his daughter.

He also says the boy was quietly transferred to a new school and, two weeks later, arrested for a new sexual assault inside a classroom there.

“I was told I needed to stay silent and not speak out about this if I wanted to see justice for my daughter,” Smith told Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling: The Balance.”



“To be honest, it was all camps. It was my attorney, it was the prosecuting attorney, it was the Sheriff’s department. I was told, ‘Stay off social media. Don’t talk about this if you want to get justice for your daughter.’ I was told by the Sheriff’s department that the best way to get justice for my daughter was to stay quiet.”

