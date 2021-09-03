The New York Post:

Two homeless men attacked a father of five with a machete at a California beach – leaving him with gruesome injuries, authorities said.

The family from out of town was eating lunch on Dan Blocker Beach in Malibu Sunday when two homeless men approached, telling them they “were not allowed” there, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An argument ensued and one of the suspects, Richard Franck, pulled out a machete and started hacking at the father, cutting the man’s upper torso and hand, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Franck and another homeless man, Benjamin Mast, then proceeded to chase the family of five from the beach back to a parking lot near the Pacific Coast Highway, deputies told the Malibu Times.

Some 20 officers responded to the scene, and Franck and Mast were later arrested following a brief standoff at the parking lot, where they had “locked themselves” into a restroom, LASD officials told the newspaper.

“Through different statements from the suspect and the accomplice, the weapon was located stashed in some bushes down by the beach,” LASD Lt. Jim Braden said.

More at the New York Post