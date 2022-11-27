The father of a British child who was featured in a creepy BDSM-themed Balenciaga ad campaign is reportedly defending the photoshoot and insisting his daughter and other children “had a fantastic time” posing for the photos.

The father, who asked to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail that he was present during the photoshoot, which he referred to as “an enjoyable day out,” and claimed that the BDSM-themed photos have been taken “totally out of context.”

“No parent would actively encourage the child to take part in something which was pornographic, and I think the publicity surrounding what happened has been blown out of all proportion,” the man said.

Balenciaga’s recent ad campaign featured photos of children holding teddy bears clad in bondage outfits. One of the photos included a disturbing hidden detail — sheets of paper containing text from two U.S. Supreme Court cases: U.S. v. Williams, which criminalized child pornography, and Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition, which made virtual child porn protected speech.

The luxury fashion brand, as well as photographer Gabriele Galimberti, faced a barrage of backlash online for “glamorizing” child abuse.

But the father of the child who posed in the photos said Galimberti is “innocent” of any wrongdoing and went on to disclose that the models were all children of Balenciaga employees.

“I feel desperately sorry for Gabriele, this had nothing directly to do with him and he was merely taking the photographs as requested by Balenciaga,” he said. “The parents of the children were at the shoot and they approved of what took place.”

