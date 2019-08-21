CNN:

A week before 9-year-old Emma Hernandez was mauled to death by three pit bulls in Detroit, her father got into an argument with the dogs’ owner about them roaming free in the neighborhood, family members told CNN affiliate WDIV.

Emma was riding her bike near her home in Southwest Detroit on Monday when the dogs escaped from the neighbor’s yard and attacked her, the station reported.

A week earlier, her father, Armando Hernandez, had an argument with the dogs’ owner about better fencing for the dogs, Emma’s aunt Claudia Stapleton told the news station.

“They didn’t do anything,” Stapleton said.

Witnesses tried to save the girl and police said that someone shot one of the dogs. Emma was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

“This is her neighborhood. She should be able to be free and do what every kid does — walk around, ride their bikes — they shouldn’t be afraid to be in their own neighborhood,” Stapleton told WDIV. “This is just very devastating. Very, very hurtful for this family.”