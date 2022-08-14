A dad of three heroically restrained a passenger after she stripped to her underwear and twice tried to storm a plane cockpit shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

Phillip O’Brien, 35, got the woman in a hold and helped crew members secure her in a chair on the Jet2 flight from Cyprus to Manchester.

She had alleged explosives were on board and asked the children she was with if they were “ready to die”.

It is claimed the woman, in her 30s, said her parents were members of terror group Isis before the pilot diverted to Paris and she was led away.

Drainage firm boss Mr O’Brien, who worked in security as a teenager, was with six family members including his wife and three children aged eight to 14.

