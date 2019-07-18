NEW YORK POST:

A North Carolina father died while rescuing two of his children from rough surf — just hours after the family spent Sunday morning at church, his widow said.

Johnny Lee Vann Jr., 35, jumped into action when a large wave swept two of his kids off a jetty wall at Wrightsville Beach around 4 p.m., local police told ABC News.

“He saw them in distress, he ran toward them,” wife Dawn Vann told local TV station WRAL on Monday.

“He took off his shirt, he ran out there, what any father would do in that situation,” she said.

Vann Jr. was able to rescue one of his children but began experiencing trouble when he went back into the ocean for the other child, witnesses said.

Wrightsville Beach Police Department captain Jason Bishop told ABC that Vann Jr. was underwater for 30 seconds before he and the other child were rescued.