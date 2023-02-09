A father is demanding accountability from a school in Ocean County, New Jersey, after his 14-year-old daughter took her own life a day after girls in her class beat her up.

The assault that happened in the school hallway was posted online, followed by online bullying that the girl’s grieving father said caused his 14-year-old daughter, named Adriana, to take her own life.

The cell phone video was taken one week ago. Adriana died Friday.

“They think it’s fun to attack people and take videos and post them,” Adriana’s father Michael Kuch said. “Getting hit with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana, what hurt her was the embarrassment and humiliation, they just kept coming at her.”

Kuch has not slept while trying to mourn his daughter and get justice for her.

The freshman was hit in the face with a full 20-ounce water bottle three times. On the video, she was punched and kicked and her hair was pulled, while classmates laughed and recorded the attack at school.

Her father says it was meaningless bullying. He says his daughter deserved none of this and was tormented after the videos were posted, as she read mean comments.

