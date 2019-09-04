NEW YORK POST:

The identities of more victims have emerged in the massive California boat fire that killed 34 people onboard, including a teacher and his adult daughter who bonded over diving, according to new reports.

Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, a Fremont high school physics teacher, and his 26-year-old daughter Kendra, a wildlife biologist, were killed when the doomed diving boat, known as the Conception, caught fire and sank off the coast of Southern California early Monday, KTVU reported.

Vicki Moore, Chan’s wife and Kendra’s mother, struggled to comprehend the tragic loss.

“Right now, it’s a combination of just shock and disbelief and some numbness,” she told the station. “You don’t expect to have a child that dies before you. I can barely talk about my husband, but frankly, it’s even harder when it’s your own child.”

Moore said her husband of 35 years and her first-born child were avid scuba divers and had been diving together for years. The pair, from Los Altos, took at least two boat trips to the Channel Islands each year.

Moore told the outlet that she had dropped her husband off at Santa Barbara Harbor Friday night and met Kendra, who lived in Oxnard, there. She had planned to pick both of them up on Monday.