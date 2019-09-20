NEW YORK POST:

A Connecticut man desperately tried to save his dad from falling at an abandoned quarry — but they both ended up plunging 75 feet to their deaths, police and stunned co-workers said.

Steven Price, 71, of Bristol, and his son, Mark Price, 31, of Plainville, were riding all-terrain vehicles late Wednesday at the old Tilcon quarry in Farmington with another man when the elder Price stopped and walked toward the edge, their former boss told The Post.

“The father had walked over, about 7 to 10 feet from the edge, and then hit uneven ground,” Dan Siracusa of Siracusa Moving & Storage said Friday. “He then started to tumble and the son grabbed him, but they went down together and fell 75 feet onto rocky ledges and jagged rocks below.”