A man and his father were arrested Thursday in connection with three cold case murders in a small area of East Los Angeles dating back to 2014. Anthony Velasquez, 31, and his 51-year-old father, Manuel Velasquez, were taken into custody at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Humphries Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky. The two men are believed to be connected to the murders of 34-year-old Jesse Avalos in 2014, 38-year-old Eduardo Robles in 2015, and 27-year-old Amanda “Nikki” Lopez in 2018. Sheriff’s officials had released composite sketches of two men wanted in the murders and announced an $80,000 reward for information last month. The 31-year-old Velasquez was booked for murder, while his father faces an accessory to murder charge. “They weren’t suspicious or nothing, just quiet, on their own,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified, adding that he watched in shock as the father and son were taken into custody. The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau conducted a SWAT operation early Thursday to arrest the two suspects. At a news conference in August, detectives said they believed the three murders were connected. They said the crimes happened about two miles from one another and that the suspects targeted the victims.

