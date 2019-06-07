THE WASHINGTON POST:

President Donald Trump has pummeled the Federal Reserve with insults in recent months, calling it “crazy” and blaming it for any stock market dives or ugly economic data. But now the president has thrust the fate of the economy into the hands of the organization – and the man – he has suggested he doesn’t trust.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have signaled this week that they may have to cut interest rates in coming months to keep the economic expansion going – and counter any economic harm from Trump’s escalating trade war.

Such a move would be highly unusual. It would come at a time when the economy has been growing quickly, and inflation and unemployment are low. And it could serve almost as an insurance policy on the impact of actions taken by the president, potentially facilitating his use of tariffs in unpredictable ways.