If the looting of retailers, hard drugs running rampant, and a homeless population growing quicker than the regular one was not enough to make the Bay Area city of Oakland unlivable, add the challenge of so-called “sideshows.”
Counter to the carnival-inspired name sideshows have proven to be a menace to law-abiding citizens.
Despite trying, the Oakland Police Department, which endured budget cuts, has not stopped the high-speed hoedowns.
Sideshows — which began benignly, in the early 1980s, with car aficionados gathering to peacefully show off their beloved rides next to a carnival in the Foothill neighborhood of Oakland — evolved into impromptu, dangerous, and menacing meet-ups.
These days, sideshows are street spectacles that involve participants suddenly shutting down four-way intersections and even major bridges, and using the expanses of asphalt to put on displays of cars, often with blacked-out windows, doing extreme donuts.