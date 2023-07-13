If the looting of retailers, hard drugs running rampant, and a homeless population growing quicker than the regular one was not enough to make the Bay Area city of Oakland unlivable, add the challenge of so-called “sideshows.”

Video shows a car hitting one person during a San Francisco sideshow after midnight Sunday at Main & Harrison. @KPIXtv

🎥 IG/itsmrinaligoyal pic.twitter.com/4QSESRCn8x — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) October 3, 2022

Counter to the carnival-inspired name sideshows have proven to be a menace to law-abiding citizens.

Despite trying, the Oakland Police Department, which endured budget cuts, has not stopped the high-speed hoedowns.

Bikers block traffic on bridge to San Francisco for a sideshow during rush hour traffic causing a more than 3 hour backup… pic.twitter.com/Ab2D1rxrs6 — Southland Post (@SouthlandPost) April 26, 2023

Sideshows — which began benignly, in the early 1980s, with car aficionados gathering to peacefully show off their beloved rides next to a carnival in the Foothill neighborhood of Oakland — evolved into impromptu, dangerous, and menacing meet-ups.

These days, sideshows are street spectacles that involve participants suddenly shutting down four-way intersections and even major bridges, and using the expanses of asphalt to put on displays of cars, often with blacked-out windows, doing extreme donuts.

