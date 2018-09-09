BREITBART

A fast-food workers’ union is demanding that employees of a Pacific Northwest-based burger chain be allowed to wear pins with phrases such as “Abolish ICE” and “No one is illegal.” The workers’ union, the Burgerville Workers Union (BVWU), wrote a Facebook post Sunday calling Burgerville’s decision to ban employees from wearing political buttons “racist” and urged the fast-food chain to work with the union to allow employees to sport politically-charged buttons while working on their shifts.

