THE SUN:

IT’s no secret that fast food isn’t the best for our waistline, but now scientists claim it could cause dementia.

Experts say that unhealthy eating habits and a lack of exercises puts people at risk of a significant decline in brain function.

A team at Australian National University found people are consuming an extra 650 calories every day, compared with what we were eating 50 years ago.

That’s the equivalent of a burger, fries and a soft drink.

But they say that they’ve proven a clear link between eating more and brain deterioration.

Prof Nicolas Cherbuin, who led the research published in Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology, said: “We’ve found strong evidence that people’s unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise for sustained periods of time puts them at serious risk of developing type 2 diabetes and significant declines in brain function, such as dementia and brain shrinkage.