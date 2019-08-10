The Fashion Law:

Thousands of pages of court documents detailing the alleged activities of Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed by a New York federal court on Friday, more than two years after the settlement of a defamation case filed by one of Epstein’s many accusers against the disgraced financier’s alleged right-hand, Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite formal pleas from Maxwell – who was the named as the sole defendant in the 2015 assault, libel, and defamation lawsuit – to keep the filings shielded from the public, a federal appeals court in New York ordered last month that they be unsealed in furtherance of the public interest.

Giuffre stated in a document attached to a November 2016 deposition of hers, “I met Naomi Campbell at a birthday party of her on a yacht in the South of France.” She continued on, “She is a friend of Ghislaine’s, but she was a real bitch to me.” Later on, the same document states, “I met famous friends of [Epstein’s], such as Al Gore, Heidi Klum, and Naomi Campbell.”