NEW YORK POST:

A farmer who masterminded a $142 million organic-food scam — and spent his ill-gotten gains on escorts and gambling in Las Vegas — killed himself after being sentenced to 10-plus years in prison.

Randy Constant, 61, was found dead in a vehicle inside the garage at his home in Chillicothe, Mo., on Monday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley determined that Constant died of carbon monoxide poisoning and ruled it a suicide, the AP said.

Constant pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud in a case that federal prosecutors in Iowa dubbed “Field of Schemes” and described as the largest organic-food con in US history.