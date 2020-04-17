BREITBART

A potato farm in Oakley, Idaho, is helping its neighbors put food on their tables during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. While many businesses remain closed due to the health crisis, farmers have been forced to throw away some of their crops, according to KING 5. However, when thousands of potatoes began piling up at Cranney Farms with no one to buy them, CEO Ryan Cranney decided to do something different with the overabundance of food. “I didn’t really have a market for those potatoes, it’s something I would have had to dump or go to like cattle feed,” he said. On Facebook Tuesday, the farm shared a picture of the mountain of potatoes and announced it would give them away to anyone in need. “I just felt like it could be something to maybe give back to the community. I know people are struggling financially with the shutdown of the economy,” Cranney noted. Since Tuesday, people from all over the state traveled to the farm to take advantage of the offer.

READ MORE AT BREITBART.COM